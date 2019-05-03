'Nation, Centre With The People In States Hit By Cyclone Fani': PM Modi

NDRF, Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force are working with the states hit by Cyclone Fani: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire nation and his government are with the people in the cyclone hit states of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Two people have died in Cyclone Fani, which hit the Odisha coast this morning.

Speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan's Karauli, PM Modi said: "We have gathered here today. At the same time people living in coastal areas in eastern and southern India are facing an extremely severe cyclone. Centre is in continuous contact with the governments in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh".

"The NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force are working with the states. I assure the affected people that nation and the Centre are with them," the PM said.

The Prime Minister's campaign rally in Jharkhand had to be rescheduled due to Cyclone Fani.

The Prime Minister yesterday chaired a high level meeting and reviewed preparedness ahead of Cyclone Fani. The Home Ministry on Wednesday released more than Rs 1000 crore in advance for the four states of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for rescue and relief work.

