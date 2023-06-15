Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Over 74,000 Evacuated, Heavy Rain In Gujarat

This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after 'Tauktae' in May 2021.

With cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, the state administration has shifted more than 74,000 people living near the coast as a precaution and deployed disaster management units for rescue and relief measures, said officials on Wednesday.

With the cyclone in the Arabian Sea barrelling towards the Gujarat coast, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, the Met department said.

This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after 'Tauktae' in May 2021.

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Biparjoy:

Jun 15, 2023 07:01 (IST) VSCS Biparjoy over Northeast Arabian Sea at 0230 hours IST of 15th June, 2023 about 200 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat). To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSVS. pic.twitter.com/2mnj4zC4sy - India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 15, 2023

Jun 15, 2023 06:50 (IST) Border Security Force Steps Up Cyclone Preparedness



In the wake of cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaching Gujarat's coastal areas, Border Security Force (BSF) has made adequate preparations to combat any challenges arising out of the impending storm.

The Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj and took stock of the preparedness to deal with any situation.

Speaking to ANI, BSF IG Ravi Gandhi said, "BSF forces are deployed at the international border. As per the IMD assessment, the concerned area is from Mandvi to Karachi. Our forces are alert with full preparation. We are helping people who are approaching us with any concerns. We are also in contact with other security forces like NDRF".

