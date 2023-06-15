Dos And Don'ts As Gujarat Braces For Cyclone Biparjoy

Don't venture out if the cyclone is passing through your area and even when the winds appear to calm down. Wait till the official announcement that the cyclone has passed.

If you are at a cyclone shelter, follow the instructions of the person in-charge and remain there until you're asked to leave.

Keep yourself updated of the situation outside and monitor the warnings. It is important to be aware of the situation in your area which will help you prepare for any emergency.

Don't spread rumours to avoid panic situations and believe only in the official information and alerts.

Take shelter in the safe part of your house if it's built securely on high ground, but don't hesitate to evacuate if asked to.

Provide support for outside doors and board up glass windows or paste paper strips to prevent splinters in case they break.

Store extra drinking water and food at home, especially those that can be eaten without cooking, like biscuits and cakes.

Keep adequate power backup, like portable chargers fully charged in case of long power cuts.

After the cyclone has passed, get vaccinated for possible diseases immediately.