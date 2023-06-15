Cyclone Biparjoy: 60 Kmph Winds As Landfall Begins, Will Reach 125-150 Kmph

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall with winds speeds of 50-60 kmph in Gujarat's coast

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall with winds speeds of 50-60 kmph in Gujarat's coast around 6.30 pm today, India's top weather official told reporters.

The wind speed is likely to reach within the range of 125 and 150 kmph as Cyclone Biparjoy moves farther inland, India Meteorological Department chief M Mohapatra said.

The landfall will last till midnight, Mr Mohapatra said. The eye of the cyclone - where the air is relatively calm - has a 50-km diameter, he said, adding people should not mistake the sudden calm as an indication that the cyclone has passed, as the other end of the circular cyclone will eventually reach the area where the eye was.

"Please do not go out or think the cyclone has passed until the IMD gives an update," Mr Mohapatra said.

Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE.VSCS BIPARJOY at 1730IST today near lat 22.8N and lon 67.9E about 70km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat),130km WNW of Devbhumi Dwarka. LANDFALL PROCESS HAS COMMENCED. pic.twitter.com/M8S8lL8x0A — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 15, 2023

In the next stage, if measured at a single location, Cyclone Biparjoy's intensity will rise as it picks up wind speed up to 150 kmph. Then the air will turn mostly calm as the eye of the cyclone reaches the location. The wind speed will pick up again before finally dissipating by midnight.