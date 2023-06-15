Prepared For Range Of Cyclone Rescue Scenarios: Disaster Response Force

18 NDRF teams are stationed in Gujarat, which is expected to face the brunt of the cyclone.

The National Disaster Response Force is prepared to mount rescue operations in a variety of scenarios that may arise after Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall, the force's chief has told NDTV.

18 NDRF teams are stationed in Gujarat, which is expected to face the brunt of the cyclone. The other Union Territories and states that are likely to be affected and have asked the force for teams are Diu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan. "There is a possibility of south Rajasthan being affected," said NDRF Director General Atul Karwal.

Asked about the preparations, Mr Karwal said the teams are equipped to handle various categories of disasters. "One category is aquatic disasters, where teams with boats and life-saving equipment are ready to save people from drowning or from flooded areas," he said.

Another category involves the use of cutting instruments, which will be used to cut trees and poles that may have fallen to ensure a swift return to normalcy.

The third speciality of the force is "collapsed structure search and rescue", in which teams are trained and equipped to rescue people buried under the debris of buildings that may collapse due to the storm. Such teams have also been put on standby, said Mr Karwal.

Cyclone Biparjoy is now around 100 km from the Gujarat coast. Classified as a "very severe cyclonic storm" of category 3, the cyclone is likely to carry a maximum wind speed of 115-125 kmph, the India Meteorological Department has said.