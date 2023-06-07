Cyclone Biparjoy: How It Could Impact Monsoon In India

The storm could influence the onset of the monsoon in India.

The cyclonic storm Biparjoy is nearing India. It was about 890 kilometeres west southwest of Goa this morning and is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours. “Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0530 IST of 7th June, near lat 12.6N and lon 66.1E, about 890 km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into VSCS during next 24 hrs,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0530 IST of 07th June, near lat 12.6N and lon 66.1E, about 890km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into VSCS during next 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/HFZl7ErcSe — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2023



How Biparjoy will impact monsoon

According to Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, the monsoon could make “meek and mild entry" into India on June 8-9. Skymet also said that the monsoon may struggle to reach beyond the Western Ghats due to the “powerful weather systems in the Arabian Sea”. These systems may hamper the advancement of the monsoon deep inland.

Skymet had earlier predicted the monsoon season will start in Kerala on June 7, with an error margin of three days.

What could this mean?

Skymet's statement indicates that the onset of monsoon can be delayed due to the formation of a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea. But, it does not mean that the total amount of rainfall will be less, or that the monsoon will reach other parts of the country too late.

The IMD had earlier stated that India is expected to have normal rainfall during the monsoon season, in spite of the evolving El Nino conditions

What a delayed monsoon can mean?

Any delay in the onset of the southwest monsoon can hamper agriculture. A delayed monsoon can lead to shorter growing seasons and reduced produce for farmers. It can also lead to a long stretch of summer conditions, which in turn can impact crops.

IMD's warning about Biparjoy

Under Biparjoy, the gale wind speed could reach 135-145 kmph, gusting to 170 kmph by June 10. The IMD has said that the sea conditions will remain rough off the Konkan-Goa-Maharashtra coasts from June 8 to June 10. The government body has warned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea for the next few days. Those who are at sea are advised to return to the coast.