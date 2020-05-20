Storm Surge As High As 5 Metres: 5 Facts On Cyclone Amphan At This Hour

Cyclone Amphan has been compared to 1999 Super Cyclone in Odisha.

Here are the top five facts at this hour on Cyclone Amphan:

A storm surge of a height of about four-five metres above the astronomical tide will inundate the low-lying coastal areas in Bengal, India Meteorological Department director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said. The storm is expected to cross Hatiya island of Bangaldesh and Digha in West Bengal between 4 to 6 pm. Amphan is expected to pack winds gusting up to 185 kilometres per hour when it crosses the Indian coast. Nearly 1.3 lakh people have been evacuacted in Odisha, more than 3 lakh in Bengal as rescue operations continue. In Bangladesh, more than 20 million have been evacuated to safety. Navy is constantly monitoring developments in Bay of Bengal. Naval ships have been kept on standby in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.



Cylone Amphan, which is likely to hit Bengal this evening, is causing strong winds and heavy rain in parts of Odisha and Bengal as it nears the coast hours before its expected landfall. This is only the second "super cyclone" to form in the northeastern Indian Ocean. The storm that has been compared to 1999 Odisha cyclone will hit the Indian coast strong storm equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane.