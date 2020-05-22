Cyclone Amphan 'More Than A National Disaster', Never Seen Such Devastation: Mamata Banerjee

Cyclone Amphan: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she has never seen such devastation (File)

Ahead of conducting the aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today contended that the calamity, which has caused widespread devastation in the state and left around 80 dead, is "more than a national disaster".

Ms Banerjee said it will take time to restore normalcy, with cyclone Amphan having ravaged at least seven to eight districts in Bengal.

"This is a more than a national disaster. I have not seen such devastation in my life," Ms Banerjee told reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, where she had gone to receive Prime Minister Modi.

"It will take some time to restore normalcy... It's a catastrophic disaster. Our officials and ministers are all working. Police are also working tirelessly. We are fighting three challenges there is lockdown going on, then there is COVID-19, and now this disaster. The villages have been entirely devastated," she said.

The Chief Minister said that she will hold a meeting with PM Modi following the aerial survey.

She also said that a map of the areas which will be surveyed has been prepared.



