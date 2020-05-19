Super Cyclone Amphan Likely To Weaken, Hit Bengal By Tomorrow Evening

Super cyclonic storm Amphan , which is expected to hit West Bengal tomorrow, is very likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours, the Met department said this morning. It is likely to reach Bengal's Digha and an island in Bangladesh close to Sunderbans by tomorrow afternoon or evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with top officials to review the response measures and preparedness to tackle Cyclone Amphan.

Amphan had intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is now about 520 km away from the Odisha coast in Paradip and 670 from Bengal's Digha.

The weather office has forecast heavy rain in parts of Bengal and Odisha.

Cyclone Amphan is likely to lead to rough sea conditions. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the coasts of Bengal and Odisha till Thursday.

Thirty-seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on duty in Odisha and Bengal.