In Pics: Cyclone Amphan's Trail Of Destruction

Cyclone Amphan: The Kolkata airport was left flooded and many structures within damaged.

Cyclone Amphan, one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal in years, has killed 12 people in West Bengal. The powerful cyclone destroyed thousands of homes, leaving authorities struggling to mount relief efforts amid the coronavirus crisis. Bengal took the brunt of Cyclone Amphan, which barreled into the coast with gusting winds of up to 185 km per hour. In state capital Kolkata, strong winds upturned cars and felled trees and electricity poles. Parts of the city were plunged into darkness. The streets were waterlogged and trees uprooted.

A tree falls on power lines during strong winds due to Cyclone Amphan at Kakdwip near Sunderbans area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Some buildings at the airport collapsed due to the strong winds and rainfall.

A man pushes his bicycle past an uprooted tree after the landfall of cyclone Amphan in Midnapore, West Bengal.

The collapsed police barricades at Howrah Bridge after strong winds due to Cyclone Amphan.