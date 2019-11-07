CV Raman Birthday: Know About India's Greatest Physicist Who Discovered "Raman Effect"

CV Raman Birthday: The Indian scientists was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for discovering the Raman Effect. Every year, National Science Day is celebrated to commemorate discovery of the 'Raman Effect' on February 28.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 07, 2019 11:09 IST
New Delhi: 

CV Raman or Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was a nobel laureate, an imminent Physicist and Bharat Ratna. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for discovering the Raman Effect. The Raman effect is the inelastic scattering of a photon by molecules which are excited to higher vibrational or rotational energy levels. It is also called Raman scattering. The Raman effect forms the basis for Raman spectroscopy which is used by chemists and physicists to gain information about materials. Every year, National Science Day is celebrated to commemorate discovery of the 'Raman Effect' on February 28.

On CV Raman's birth anniversary today, tributes poured in for the great scientist on Twitter.

Tributes for CV Raman:

CV Raman Quotes:

CV Raman was also a great teacher and his motivational quotes have been inspiring for the world. Here are some of his inspiring quotes.

"Treat me right and you will see the light…Treat me wrong and you will be gone!"

- CV Raman

Ask the right questions, and nature will open the doors to her secrets I am the master of my failure… If I never fail how will I ever learn.

- CV Raman

You can't always choose who comes into your life but you can learn what lesson they teach you Success can come to you by courageous Devotion to the task lying in front of you.

- CV Raman

I strongly believe that fundamental science cannot be driven by instructional, industrial and government or military pressures.

- CV Raman

If someone judges you,they are wasting space in their mind…Best part, it's their problem.

- CV Raman



