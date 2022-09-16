Customer Assaults Noida Spa Worker Over 'Objectionable' Demands', Arrested: Police

A police spokesperson said that an FIR was lodged at Sector 20 police station.(File)

A 27-year-old customer was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a spa worker here for not fulfilling his "objectionable" service demands, police officials said.

Accused Pawan Pandey, a native of Ghaziabad, had visited the spa located in a mall in Noida's Sector 18 with his friend Rajendra Tomar of Meerut on Wednesday afternoon, the officials said.

According to the officials, Pandey, who flexes influential connections in Ghaziabad, had demanded that a woman worker massage him and his friend besides seeking "objectionable" favours from her in the name of service.

One of the male workers, who filed the complaint with the police, alleged that when he told the accused that his demands were unserviceable, he was hurled with expletives and assaulted.

“I was also threatened with dire consequences if his demand was not met,” the complainant said, adding Pandey had misbehaved with the spa staff on previous occasions also.

A police spokesperson said that an FIR was lodged at Sector 20 police station on the basis of the spa worker's complaint, who also shared CCTV footage to back his claims of assault and misbehaviour.

“Pandey was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement). He was arrested on Thursday," the spokesperson said.

The officials also said Pandey had threatened to get the spa workers implicated in false police cases if they did not oblige him.

Pandey's associate Tomar is on the run, police said, adding they are making efforts to nab him. PTI KIS KVK KVK

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)