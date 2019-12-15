Curfew Relaxed In Guwahati, 2 More Deaths In Citizenship Law Protests

Protests have been going on across the northeast against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Two more protesters injured in police firing during demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA have died in Guwahati, taking the total number of deaths in violence in Assam over the controversial law to four. Curfew was relaxed for several hours today in the state capital and several other parts of Assam as situation improved amid ongoing protests against the controversial law.

Earlier, two protesters were killed on Friday in police firing in the state capital amid a raging agitation.

About 26 people who had received bullet or pellet injuries during the demonstrations are undergoing treatment, Assam police chief BJ Mahanta said. In Guwahati, curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm today, police said, adding that was also relaxed in some parts of Dibrugarh for around eight hours.

Protests have been going on across the northeast against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for more than a week. Mobile and internet services remain suspended till Monday in 10 districts of Assam. The Army has also been called out to parts of the northeast to control the protests.

The controversial law, which was passed by the parliament earlier this week, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.