Curfew Extended In Rajasthan's Karauli Till April 7 After Violence

Curfew in violence-hit Rajasthan's Karauli was extended till April 7 on Monday considering the law and order situation.

The district administration also made arrangements for class 10 and 12 examinations, allowing students to reach their exam centres after showing their admit cards, officials said, two days after communal clashes in the town.

"As the present circumstances are not normal for the law and order situation. In such a situation, curfew is extended till April 7 midnight," an order issued by Karauli District Collector Rajendra Shekhawat said.

However, two hours relaxation will be given to allow people to make essential purchases, and any further relaxation will be provided considering the law and order situation, officials said.

ASP Kishore Butolia said that 13 arrested people were presented before a court from where they were sent to two-day police remand.

"Relaxation in curfew was given for two hours on Monday for purchase of essential items. Central and Rajasthan government offices and courts remained open and employees could reach their offices after showing ID cards," Mr Shekhawat said.

No untoward incident has been reported, but mobile internet services remain suspended in Karauli, he said.

The curfew was imposed after incidents of arson and vandalism on Saturday in the wake of stone-pelting at a bike rally on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year), which was passing through a Muslim-dominated area.

The rally was taken out by right-wing organisations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal, police said.

Around 35 people were injured in the violence, they said.

Police arrested 46 people and took seven others in custody for interrogation after the communal violence, Inspector General of Police Prashan Kumar Khamesra of Bharatpur range said.

Case has been registered against 13 accused and 33 others were arrested for violating curfew order, he said, adding that 21 vehicles have also been seized.

The situation is being closely monitored by police patrolling teams, he said, adding it is under control but the curfew has been continued as a precautionary measure.

A flag march too was conducted in the town, Mr Khamesra said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Constable Netresh Sharma (31) of the Karauli Kotwali police station for saving four people from a burning house on Saturday.

Mr Gehlot praised his work and announced he be promoted to head constable.

In a phone conversation with Mr Sharma, the chief minister said, "The way you have done work by risking your life, it is praiseworthy. And you deserve to be congratulated for showing a lot of courage." It has been decided to promote Netresh to the post of head constable, he said.

During the riots and arson in Karauli on Saturday, houses and shops were set on fire. Three women and a child were trapped in one of the houses. They had lost hope of surviving the arson but Sharma helped them to come out safely.

