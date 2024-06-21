CSIR-UGC-NET Exam Scheduled For Next Week Postponed Amid Paper Leak Row

The joint CSIR-UGC-NET examination, scheduled between Tuesday and Thursday has been postponed amid a huge paper leak row, the National Testing Agency announced this evening. The testing agency, in a circular, said that the exam had been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues".

The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website, it said.

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indians for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET exam on Wednesday, just a day after it was held, citing "integrity of the exam may have been compromised".