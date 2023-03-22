Newborn Dies During Cops Raid In Jharkhand, Family Alleges 'Baby Crushed'

Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered a probe into the incident (Representational)

A newborn baby died allegedly after being crushed under police boots during a raid in Jharkhand's Giridih district in the small hours of Wednesday, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren to order an investigation.

The alleged incident occurred at Koshodinghi village under Deori police station when police personnel went to the house to arrest two persons in connection with a case.

"It has been alleged that a four-day-old boy died when the police went there to execute two non-bailable warrants issued by the court. Prima facie, external injuries have not been found on the baby's body. It has been sent for postmortem examination," Giridih Superintendent of Police Amit Renu told PTI.

Once the postmortem report comes, the police will be in a position to say what actually happened, the SP said.

He said the autopsy will be conducted by a team of doctors under the supervision of a magistrate with proper videography.

"Right now we don't have any information that any policeman had crushed the infant. If the allegation is found to be true, the erring personnel will not be spared," Renu said.

The SP said four to five police personnel had gone to execute non-bailable warrants against Bhushan Pandey, grandfather of the deceased infant, and another person.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered a probe into the incident after a video went viral in which a person, apparently Bhushan Pandey, is seen alleging that police personnel raided their home at 3.20 am and they opened the door using force when it was not opened.

"I fled and the women also rushed out. The policemen started searching the house when the four-day-old child was sleeping there. The baby was crushed and killed," the person in the video claimed.

