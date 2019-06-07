CRPF Soldiers Carry Ailing Teen For 8 Km To Their Camp In Chhattisgarh

The 13-year-old boy was treated by a doctor from the same battalion. His condition is said to be stable.

All India | | Updated: June 07, 2019 18:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CRPF Soldiers Carry Ailing Teen For 8 Km To Their Camp In Chhattisgarh

CRPF personnel today carried a 13-year-old boy, suffering from jaundice, to their camp.


Sukma, Chhattisgarh: 

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel today carried an ill 13-year-old on a cot for 8 kilometres from his village to a camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma today.

Jeetendra Yadav, Commandant of 231 BN, told news agency ANI, "While patrolling on Thursday, troops of 231 Battalion of security forces found a boy who was suffering from jaundice. The troops carried him on their shoulders for 8km to a camp in Kondasawali."

The CRPF officer said villagers were at first not ready to allow the troops to take the child to the camp due to fear of Maoists in the area. They agreed after the forces persuaded him.

The boy was treated by a doctor from the same battalion. His condition is said to be stable.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CRPF soldiersSukmaCRPF soldiers carry ailing teen

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableBharat MovieRBSE ResultRBSE 8th Result

................................ Advertisement ................................