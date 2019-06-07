CRPF Soldiers Carry Ailing Teen For 8 Km To Their Camp In Chhattisgarh

CRPF personnel today carried a 13-year-old boy, suffering from jaundice, to their camp.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel today carried an ill 13-year-old on a cot for 8 kilometres from his village to a camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma today.

Jeetendra Yadav, Commandant of 231 BN, told news agency ANI, "While patrolling on Thursday, troops of 231 Battalion of security forces found a boy who was suffering from jaundice. The troops carried him on their shoulders for 8km to a camp in Kondasawali."

The CRPF officer said villagers were at first not ready to allow the troops to take the child to the camp due to fear of Maoists in the area. They agreed after the forces persuaded him.

The boy was treated by a doctor from the same battalion. His condition is said to be stable.