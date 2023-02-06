Paramilitary Force Seeks To Hire Psychologist For Mental Health Analysis Of Personnel

CRPF wants to hire a psychologist to analyse mental health parameters of VIP security commandos

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is seeking to hire a professional psychologist to analyse various mental health parameters of its VIP security unit commandos, a move considered significant after the recent incident of an Odisha minister being shot dead by a policeman during a public event.

The central paramilitary has a special VIP Security (VS) wing in its establishment that has a strength of over 6,000 personnel and it currently guards more than 110 VVIPs, including prominent ones like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, among others.

Sources told PTI that the force, on February 1, issued an advertisement to engage a clinical psychologist, to be based at a camp in Greater Noida near Delhi, which also serves as the garrison for its VIP security unit.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das was allegedly shot at by an assistant sub-inspector in full public glare at Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district on January 29. The minister succumbed to the bullet injury at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar later that evening.

According to the terms of engagement issued by the CRPF, the candidate should essentially hold a Master's degree in clinical psychology or applied psychology from a recognised Indian or foreign university.

It is "desirable" that the applicant has a PhD in the said subject and a three-year work experience as a practising psychologist. The person should be aged below 40 years, the notice said.

The contractual hiring, for a single vacancy, will come with a per month remuneration ranging between Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000, it said.

The contractual hiring will initially be for a period of one year which could be further extended by one year for a maximum period of two years on the basis of satisfactory performance, the notice said.

A senior officer said as the VIP security duties are a "zero-error and high stress and skill job", a psychological assessment of the commandos joining the unit, at the time of entry and while serving, is essential.

He, however, asserted that the Odisha incident had no bearing on the hiring and the decision was taken sometime back.

An another officer said "all incidents that take place in the VIP security domain are taken into account while planning the future course of action." According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a psychologist is someone who studies the human mind, emotions, and behaviour, and how different situations have an effect on people.

Considering the fact that VIP security tasks will multiply with the upcoming elections season, including the general elections to be held next year, a start has been made and the force is hopeful of getting good results by hiring the services of a professional psychologist, the officer said.

The officials said more such professionals could be engaged in the future for its other specialised and regular units that are engaged in combat theatres like anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist offensive in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency tasks in the north east states.

The CRPF VIP security unit provides proximate and static security in the categories of Z-plus, Z, Y-plus, Y and X as per the 'yellow book' protocols laid down by the ministry of home affairs.

The unit uses some sophisticated firearms like the MP5 sub-machines, X95, Glock pistols, bullet resistant armour and digital communications setup.

