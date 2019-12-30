No Security Breach During Priyanka Gandhi's Trip To Lucknow: CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which provides Z+ security to the politician, also said that there was no "breach of security" by an Uttar Pradesh policewoman.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's security detail today backed the Uttar Pradesh police's claim that they attempted to stop her en route to an arrested IPS officer's house in Lucknow on Saturday because she deviated from the schedule for the day.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which provides Z+ security to the politician, also said that there was no "breach of security" by an Uttar Pradesh policewoman.

