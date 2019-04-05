CRPF Jawan Dies, Another Injured In Chhattisgarh Maoist Encounter

Earlier on Thursday, four BSF soldiers were killed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. (File)

A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in Saleghat area of Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district today.

The encounter took place when a joint team of CRPF's 211 battalion and District Force was out for patrolling in forest area this morning near Chameda village, about 150 km away from Raipur, the state capital. The Maoists opened fire when the team was advancing through the forest.

Head constable Harish Chandra Pal, 44, died when he was being evacuated after the encounter. Sudhir Kumar, the other CRPF jawan, was injured in his left leg. He is said to be stable.

The Maoists suffered heavy losses in the operation, an official said. "The Maoists usually carry the bodies along with them after the operation so no bodies of the Maoists were recovered after the encounter," he said.

In another encounter on Thursday, four Border Security Force soldiers were killed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district when Maoists opened fire at the BSF soldiers during a search operation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.