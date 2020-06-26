CRPF Jawan, Six-Year-Old Die In Terror Attack In J&K's Anantnag

Terror Attack in Anantnag: Police sources said terrorists threw a grenade and resorted to firing at a road opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) in Anantnag's Bijbehara.

Srinagar:

A CRPF jawan and a six-year-old died after terrorists opened fire at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday afternoon, the police said.

Police sources said terrorists threw a grenade and resorted to firing at a road opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)  in Anantnag's Bijbehara. A jawan was seriously injured in the firing. He was taken to a hospital in Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead.

"Terrorists came on motorcycle and opened fire. We have identified the attacker. He is a local terrorist of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). He fired from a pistol, killing the CRPF jawan and a six-year-old child," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone.

Earlier on Friday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. News agency ANI released a 21-second video of the encounter site in Chewa Ular area of Tral, in which smoke can be seen rising near a building in the area amid exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists. The security forces had launched the anti-terror operation on Thursday. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the search party, who retaliated.

