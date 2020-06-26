CRPF Jawan, Six-Year-Old Die In Terror Attack In J&K's Anantnag

Kashmir Terror Attack: Terrorists threw grenade, fired at a road opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF

A CRPF jawan and a six-year-old died after terrorists opened fire at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday afternoon, the police said.

Police sources said terrorists threw a grenade and resorted to firing at a road opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) in Anantnag's Bijbehara. A jawan was seriously injured in the firing. He was taken to a hospital in Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead.

"Terrorists came on motorcycle and opened fire. We have identified the attacker. He is a local terrorist of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). He fired from a pistol, killing the CRPF jawan and a six-year-old child," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone.

#Terrorists fired upon CRPF party at #Bijbehara#Anantnag resulting in death of a #minor#boy and a CRPF personnel . Area cordoned off. Case registered. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 26, 2020

An innocent six year old boy is the latest victim of the violence in Kashmir. His death in a dastardly grenade attack by militants is tragic & condemned without reservation. May Allah grant him Jannat & his family strength at this difficult time. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 26, 2020

Earlier on Friday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. News agency ANI released a 21-second video of the encounter site in Chewa Ular area of Tral, in which smoke can be seen rising near a building in the area amid exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists. The security forces had launched the anti-terror operation on Thursday. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the search party, who retaliated.