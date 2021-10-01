Criticism Of Congress Leadership Helps BJP: New Recruit Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar said Rahul Gandhi was a "honest and fearless leader" and wanted the truth to prevail.

Kanhaiya Kumar said Rahul Gandhi had supported the JNU students' movement.

New Delhi:

Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who joined the Congress this week, on Friday stood in defence of the party's leadership that has faced searing criticism in the wake of a series of crises in states that it governs.

Here are the highlights of what he told NDTV:

  • PM is averse to questions and criticism
  • BJP ideology against Gandhi's ideology
  • PM-Shah, 'Nathuram-banai Jodi'
  • Only a strong Congress can ensure BJP defeat
  • Congress, the only major anti-BJP force nationally
  • Criticism of leadership helps BJP
  • Rahul Gandhi backed JNU students
  • Rahul Gandhi a honest and fearless leader, wants truth to prevail
  • Other parties offer posts and tickets
  • People go to BJP to build a career

