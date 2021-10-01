Criticism Of Congress Leadership Helps BJP: New Recruit Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi:
Former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who joined the Congress this week, on Friday stood in defence of the party's leadership that has faced searing criticism in the wake of a series of crises in states that it governs.
Here are the highlights of what he told NDTV:
- PM is averse to questions and criticism
- BJP ideology against Gandhi's ideology
- PM-Shah, 'Nathuram-banai Jodi'
- Only a strong Congress can ensure BJP defeat
- Congress, the only major anti-BJP force nationally
- Criticism of leadership helps BJP
- Rahul Gandhi backed JNU students
- Rahul Gandhi a honest and fearless leader, wants truth to prevail
- Other parties offer posts and tickets
- People go to BJP to build a career