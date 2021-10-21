Rajasthan Chief Minister's Aide Slams Union Minister For 'Shameful' Remarks

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's aide said criticism does not mean indecency. (File)

Condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made by Union minister SP Singh Baghel against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an aide of the chief minister said criticism in a democracy does not mean indecency, dishonesty, and bad manners.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday in Kharsan area in Udaipur's Vallabhnagar assembly constituency where a bypoll is scheduled, Mr Baghel, who is the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, accused Mr Gehlot of not fulfilling promises made to the people.

Mr Gehlot's officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma shared a news item along with a purported video in which the Union minister can be heard calling Mr Gehlot a liar and then questioning the parentage of those who do not stick to their words.

Mr Baghel also said that Ashok Gehlot was born on the day when a thousand liars had died.

Highlighting the contents of the manifesto that the Congress came out with ahead of the 2018 Rajasthan assembly polls, Mr Baghel alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government has failed to fulfill promises made to the people.

"Gehlot ji, you had said that if the Congress forms government (in Rajasthan), you will give unemployment allowance... if you (people) have got it, just tell me," he asked the people present there.

He also said that loan waiver and 24-hour electricity were promised in the manifesto and asked the people whether these promises have been fulfilled or not.

"So, I was saying that Gehlot would have been born on the day when a thousand liars died," he commented.

Reacting sharply, Mr Sharma on Twitter said the Union minister's comments on Mr Gehlot were very "shameful".

"The people should think how low the Union minister will stoop to get publicity," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)