Critically Ill Woman Dies After Air Ambulance Makes Emergency Landing In Dhaka

A human resources manager of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Tripura's capital, Agartala, died after an air ambulance carrying her from Tripura's capital to Kolkata made an emergency landing at the Dhaka airport following a reported mid-air technical snag, airport sources said.

The air ambulance was diverted to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital on Sunday, October 18. The aircraft landed safely, and Anjana Bhowmik was subsequently shifted to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors reportedly declared her dead.

Bhowmik, a resident of Birubari in Guwahati, had been suffering from breathing difficulties and was referred to Kolkata from ILS Hospital in Agartala for advanced medical treatment, according to airport sources.

The air ambulance had been arranged by AAI to transport her to Kolkata when the reported technical problem forced the pilots to divert the aircraft to Dhaka.

The exact circumstances surrounding her death, including whether the reported technical snag had any direct bearing on the outcome, remain unclear. The official cause of death has not yet been established.