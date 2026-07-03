Criminal Attacks Senior Gujarat Cop With Knife, Gets Shot In Leg

A routine interrogation took a violent and near-fatal turn inside the Ahmedabad Crime Branch premises when a man with a criminal record launched a physical assault on senior police officials.

Acting upon precise intelligence regarding illegal firearms, a team had successfully caught Kaleem, a resident of Isanpur, with a rap sheet of more than 30 serious offences. Taken into a joint questioning session conducted by Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Crime Sharad Singhal and Police Inspector (PI) Ghasura, the serial offender was found in possession of four illegal weapons before the situation rapidly escalated.

During questioning, Kaleem suddenly turned highly violent, drawing a concealed knife and attacking the officers. He struck JCP Singhal, inflicting a sharp-force injury on the senior cop. In the chaotic fight that followed, and facing an immediate threat to life, JCP Singhal exercised his lawful right to self-defence.

The senior police officer drew his service weapon and fired a shot into the suspect's leg. Both the injured officer and the shot suspect were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

"The accused didn't know that I am a JCP crime. I was in plain clothes, and already his search was completed, but he was under the influence of drugs, so he picked up a knife used in the kitchen and attacked me. I got an injury in my left arm, but simultaneously fired on his leg for self-defence," he added.