Jubilant Food Works might be hoping that India's strong run in the tournament continues

With five matches behind each competitor in the Cricket World Cup, tournament host India remains the only team that's still undefeated, and England, the defending champion, has fallen to nearly the bottom of rankings in a surprising turn of events.

Losers

1. England's loss to Sri Lanka all but confirms an exit from the tournament. Sports commentators called it a brutal fall from glory for England, which won the last World Cup in 2019 after defeating New Zealand.

This must be in the conversation for most feeble World Cup defence ever in any sport. Made worse by having to keep on flying and playing and being thrashed even after you've fallen to bits/basically retired from the format. Cricket remains the cruellest sport — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) October 26, 2023

England's team was the second-most favored to win this year's tournament among Bloomberg Terminal subscribers who participated in the Bracket.

2. Australia batter Glenn Maxwell criticized the use of flashing light shows in the middle of matches as "the dumbest idea," saying it takes time for the eyes to adjust as the stadium darkens for the shows, which were added for spectators. His teammate David Warner took a different view.

I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It's all about the fans. Without you all we won't be able to do what we love. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ywKVn5d5gc — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 25, 2023



Winners

1. Afghanistan scored another win, this time against neighboring country and arch-rival Pakistan. The players were recorded dancing to the song Lungi Dance, which is associated by many Indians with Chennai, the city that hosted the match. The match also carried a political edge: Pakistan's government has said it will begin expelling undocumented Afghan refugees who fled across the border following the Taliban's takeover. Many of Afghanistan's top players learned cricket in refugee camps in Pakistan.

Afghanistan team dancing on lungi dance song in bus on their way to the hotel. pic.twitter.com/wVLxZmPbeC — Sammy 𝕏 (@sammyX39) October 23, 2023

2. Jubilant Food Works Ltd., which owns and operates fast food chains in India including Domino's, has registered a bump in orders every time the Indian team plays cricket, Chief Executive Officer Sameer Khetarpal said in an analyst call on Wednesday. The company might be hoping that India's strong run in the tournament continues, as it missed estimates for net income in the quarter ending in September, sending share prices down to their lowest in nearly two months.