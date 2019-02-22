Cricket Is Not Indian Game, Kabaddi Should Be Promoted: Sushil Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi stressed the need to encourage students to play kabaddi.

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said the cricket is not an Indian game, and kabaddi and football should be promoted.

"Cricket is not an Indian game, it came from England. Most of the countries playing cricket were once colonies of England. There is a need to promote kabaddi and football," Mr Modi said after inaugurating the 64th National School Kabaddi Championship.

He stressed the need to encourage students to play kabaddi. "Students and youths can play kabaddi with zero investment unlike cricket," he added.