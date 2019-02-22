Cricket Is Not Indian Game, Kabaddi Should Be Promoted: Sushil Modi

Students and youths can play kabaddi with zero investment unlike cricket, said Sushil Kumar Modi.

All India | | Updated: February 22, 2019 17:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cricket Is Not Indian Game, Kabaddi Should Be Promoted: Sushil Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi stressed the need to encourage students to play kabaddi.


Patna: 

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said the cricket is not an Indian game, and kabaddi and football should be promoted.

"Cricket is not an Indian game, it came from England. Most of the countries playing cricket were once colonies of England. There is a need to promote kabaddi and football," Mr Modi said after inaugurating the 64th National School Kabaddi Championship. 

He stressed the need to encourage students to play kabaddi. "Students and youths can play kabaddi with zero investment unlike cricket," he added.  

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sushil Kumar ModiBihar Deputy Chief MinisterKabaddi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Aero IndiaUNSCChanda KochharLive TVIndus Water TreatyWorld CupHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HAnupriya PatelShreyas IyerHafiz SaeedOppo F11 ProNote 7Realme 3

................................ Advertisement ................................