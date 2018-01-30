Create An Environment For Simultaneous Lok Sabha And State Polls, Says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting of NDA allies, said the leaders can start debating the matter and help create an environment for simultaneous Parliamentary and Assembly elections, say leaders who attended the meeting

Share EMAIL PRINT Prime Minister asks NDA leaders to create environment for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked NDA leaders to work towards creating a favourable environment for holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, a BJP ally said after attending a meeting of the ruling alliance.



The BJP-led NDA also passed a resolution hailing Narendra Modi for his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos and the presence of heads of ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN countries as chief guests at the Republic Day parade, sources said.



On the issue of simultaneous polls, Mr Modi said the leaders can start debating the matter and help create a positive atmosphere, said a leader who attended the meeting. The Prime Minister emphasised on the need for holding the polls together, saying a continuous cycle of elections across the country harms developmental works due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, besides incurring a huge cost.



The NDA meeting was preceded by a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party executive, in which Mr Modi and party president Amit Shah stressed on the need for maximum presence of party lawmakers in Parliament, to support the government agenda during the Budget Session.



Absenteeism of a section of MPs during sessions has been a concern for the party leadership. The government is keen on the passage of the contentious triple talaq bill and also the OBC legislation, which envisages constitutional status for the OBC commission, in the session. The triple talaq bill criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men.



The BJP Parliamentary Party executive also gave a standing ovation to Mr Modi for his speech at Davos and the presence of the ASEAN leaders. A party leader said the Prime Minister also credited women ministers, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, for the two events. The Prime Minister also spoke about the need for lawmakers to attend meetings of the parliamentary panels.



Mr Modi underlined the importance of the Budget Session and said key issues would be taken up. The session began with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of Parliament. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the economic survey and is scheduled to present the Union Budget, the last full budget of the Narendra Modi government, on February 1.





