CoWIN Servers Down, Complain Many As Vaccine Registration For 18+ Begins

On a day registrations were thrown open for vaccination of people of all age against COVID-19, the government's dedicated website for the drive seemed to malfunction today. Many complaint that the CoWIN site was not working for them, though many others had no reason to complain.

The Centre had opened inoculations for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 under a more "liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination".

CoWIN server is facing issue.... What the hell! They can't have infra to support their own people....



And they call them IT Super Power, what a shame 😭 — Pulak (@pulakB) April 28, 2021

Those looking to register for vaccination were to go to https://www.cowin.gov.in/home and click on the "register/sign-in" option. However, this didn't work for many who got an error message.