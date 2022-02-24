'Cow Dung Electricity, Covid': People Share Ideas For PM's Mann Ki Baat

This month's Mann Ki Baat edition will air on February 27.

For this month's Mann Ki Baat - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show - citizens have been asked to send in their suggestions, ideas, talking points. This month's edition will air on February 27.

“Share your ideas and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat on February 27,” read a post on the Koo app which was shared on February 4.

Several users have come forward with their ideas on issues they considered close to their hearts, ranging from local to national.

One user has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on generating electricity from cow dung as some farmers are doing in Britain. According to a report in the Independent, 1 kg of cow dung can produce 3.75 kwh of electricity.

Another wanted a “uniform pay structure and recruitment process in Metro corporations under MoHUA...Especially Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation”.

This person has suggested that PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address, should talk about “building natural immunity to fight against COVID-19 and all other diseases”.

A citizen said that if the rivers are cleaned and there is a proper sewerage system, it will benefit both the government and the people.

People can call on 1800-11-7800 to record their message or visit to share their thoughts. The phone lines to register ideas will remain open till February 24.