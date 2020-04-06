US Announces $2.9 Million For India To Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic

US Ambassador to India said the assistance will further support India's response to COVID-19.

The US government, through its aid agency USAID, has announced a grant of $2.9 million to India to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said the assistance will further support India's response to COVID-19.

The US government, through USAID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other relevant agencies, is working closely with India to support the country's response to the pandemic, he said. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is one of the leading aid agencies globally.

"COVID-19 is a global public health threat that can be addressed best by close collaboration among governments and international organisations," a release issued by the US Embassy here quoted the envoy as saying.

It said the new grant builds on a foundation of more than $1.4 billion in health assistance, and nearly $3 billion in total assistance, that the United States has provided to India over the last 20 years.

It said the new funds will support the USAID's health strengthening project, implemented by Jhpiego, an international non-profit health organization affiliated with Johns Hopkins University.

It will also support the World Health Organization (WHO) initiatives in India.

"The funds will help the Government of India slow the spread of COVID-19, provide care for the affected, and support local communities with the tools needed to contain the disease," the US embassy said.