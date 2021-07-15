Covid Third Wave In August, May Be Comparatively Mild: Top Medical Body

The third wave of Covid is likely to hit at end of August and it will not be as intense as the second wave, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research, has told NDTV. Reducing the severity of the surge is directly linked to preventing super spreader events, he added.

Earlier this week, the Indian Medical Association said the third wave is imminent.

"With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemics, the third wave is inevitable and imminent...However, it is painful to note...in many parts of the country both the government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols," an IMA press release said on Monday.

The government has said the people are taking the predictions about the second wave about as seriously as "weather predictions".

Earlier today, the World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world is in the "early stages" of the third wave of Covid-19, driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

The variant, found now in more than 111 nations, had first surfaced in India and was behind the devastating second surge of the virus.

"We expect it to soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide if it isn't already," the WHO chief said.