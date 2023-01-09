'Covid Situation In India Better Than Elsewhere': Vaccine Maker Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla praised India's fight against the Covid pandemic. (File photo)

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday praised India's fight against the Covid pandemic, saying the government and the healthcare workers contributed largely to tackling the pandemic in the country.

He made the remark at the inauguration ceremony of a Super Speciality Hospital in Pune.

"Everyone is looking at India today, our Covid management is one of the major reasons why. It was all possible because of the government, healthcare workers and a common goal to tame the virus," he said.

"I have been all over the world but the Covid situation in India is better than anywhere else. I would urge everyone to stay in India," Mr Poonawalla added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked the public not to panic amid the ongoing global Covid surge but be alert and follow the guidelines issued by the Centre.

He added that while Covid would keep mutating and more strains or variants will come to the fore, the citizens shouldn't be needlessly alarmed and only believe in the information shared by government sources to avoid panic.

"We have seen the work done by the Serum Institute team, Aadhar and Cyrusji to show the world what power India is on the back of the world. We are proud of this leadership and team!," tweeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

".@adarpoonawalla ji, We always wanted to say Thank You. The entire nation wanted to say Thank You. So, it is on behalf of the entire nation we say 'Thank You for saving us'!," Mr Fadnavis posted.

The Health minister said the government is alert and making all necessary preparations to put up a robust pandemic defence.