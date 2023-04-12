Covid In Endemic Stage, Cases To Rise For 10 Days, Then Subside: Sources

There's no need to worry over rising Covid cases, said sources (File)

Covid cases in the country will rise for the next 10-12 days and then subside, said government sources today, asserting that there's no need to worry over the latest uptick in infections across the country.

The infection is now in the endemic stage, said health ministry sources even as the infections clocked a fresh high in many months. In an endemic stage, an infection is restricted to a particular region whereas in pandemic, the infection spreads to a bigger area or even worldwide.

India recorded 7,830 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in over seven months, showed the latest government data.

Though the infection may rise, hospitalisation will remain low, the sources asserted.

The XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron, which is driving the latest surge, is not a cause of worry and vaccines are effective against it, they added.

The subvariant's prevalence increased from 21.6% in February to 35.8% in March, but no incident of hospitalisation or death has been reported, the sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)