Bengal Reports 7 Coronavirus Deaths In A Day, Total Fatalities Cross 300

West Bengal reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities today, pushing the death count due to the disease in the state beyond the 300-mark, while 277 fresh coronavirus cases were registered, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Of the 302 deaths, 72 patients died due to comorbidities and the novel coronavirus was "incidental" in these cases, it said.

Since Thursday, two deaths each were reported from the city and its neighbouring district, while one each was registered from South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has a total of 4,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which 2,736 are active.

Kolkata accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 71, followed by 54 from North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, four people - two in the gynaecology ward and two in the medicine ward - tested positive for the coronavirus at a West Bengal hospital in the city, sources said.

Around 10 personnel from the Kolkata Police combat force also tested positive for coronavirus, they added.