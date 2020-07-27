COVID-19 Victim's Body Left Unattended At Home For Over 14 Hours In Kolkata

The body was taken for cremation after an MLA intervened (Representational)

The body of COVID-19 patient in Kolkata lay unattended at his residence for over 14 hours as neighbours and the local councillor failed to respond to repeated calls for help, the family has alleged.

The man, who was in his mid 60s, died around midnight on Sunday, the family members - three of whom have also tested positive for the deadly virus - said.

"My elder brother, his wife, daughter and sister-in-law had tested positive for the disease. Dada (brother) died around 11:55 PM on Sunday. Since then we had tried contacting Councillor Ashoka Mondal several times, but all calls went unanswered. We also contacted the state health department, but no one helped," the man's brother said.

Even their neighbours did not come to help the family, he said.

It was only after the state minister and local MLA Partha Chatterjee intervened, arrangements were made to take his elder brother's body for cremation, he added.

MLA Partha Chatterjee, when contacted, said the matter was being looked into.

"I have spoken to the Behala police station's officer-in-charge and the brother of the man who has died. If the councillor has not responded to calls then that wasn't the right thing to do. I, being the MLA, have certain responsibilities and will do whatever is needed. I am personally overseeing things," Mr Chatterjee said.