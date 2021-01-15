Coronavirus Vaccination: Centre To Compare Covaxin, Covishield Vaccines On Different Parameters

Coronavirus Vaccine: Around three lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated on the first day (File)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday that the government will compare the coronavirus vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin on different parameters for the purposes of recordkeeping.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the comparison parameters will include vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold chain storage requirements, and minor adverse events following the immunisation.

"Comparative factsheet for Covid-19 vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) has been prepared for recordkeeping purposes. Comparison parameters will include vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold chain storage requirements, and minor adverse events following immunisation," the ministry said.

India has given emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin, both of which are being manufactured in the country.

While Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research.

Around three lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day of the massive nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive which is set to begin from tomorrow, the health ministry said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)