Spa Raided In Mumbai, 11 Arrested: Police

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a spa at a building in Lokhandwala area (Representational)

At least 11 persons, including three women, were arrested during a raid at a spa in the western suburb of Andheri here on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Oshiwara police raided a spa at a building in Lokhandwala area and found 11 people, including four customers, three women, two managers and other staff at the establishment, an official said.

Although the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been partially relaxed, the state government has not allowed spas and salons to resume operations.

"We have arrested 11 people under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code," senior inspector Dayanand Banger of Oshiwara police station said.



