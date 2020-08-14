Mukesh And Nita Ambani To E-Launch Book On COVID-19 By 3 Medical Experts

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani will launch the book via JioMeet, the publishers said. (File)

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita will on Saturday e-launch a book on coronavirus penned by three medical experts and which addresses the history, evolution, facts and myths around the pandemic, the publishers said.

"The Coronavirus: What You Need to Know about the Global Pandemic", written by internal medicine specialist Dr Swapneil Parikh, clinical psychologist Maherra Desai, and neuropsychiatrist Dr Rajesh M Parikh, is published by Ebury Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The authors said the symptoms of coronavirus are dangerously similar to that of the common flu: fever, coughing, breathlessness, tiredness, headache and muscle pain.

But with the high population density in India, people will have to do more than just stick to namaste to greet each other, they added.

"While some of us may find it easier to resign ourselves to fate, what we need most right now is credible and comprehensive information from professionals that can help us understand what the coronavirus is, and how we can prepare and protect ourselves against it," the publishers said in a statement.

The book explains the dos and don'ts, busts the myths, explains the history and evolution of the virus and shares insights into what lies ahead.