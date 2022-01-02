Omicron Threat: Complete List Of New Restrictions In Bengal

COVID-19: West Bengal has released new set of restrictions amid Omicron threat

West Bengal today re-imposed certain Covid restrictions - closing of schools and colleges, and capping attendance at private and government offices at 50 per cent - in the light of a worrying increase in daily cases, including those of the Omicron variant.

A 10 pm - 5 am night curfew has been ordered, following in the footsteps of Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Only essential and emergency services can operate in this time.

Below is a copy of the latest Bengal government order on new restrictions:

Direct flights from the United Kingdom, which has reported a staggering number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, including those of the more infectious Omicron strain, have been stopped as well.