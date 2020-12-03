No Night Curfew In Delhi For Now, State Government Tells High Court

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi has informed the High Court that, for now, no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The Delhi government has taken a considered view, after assessing the situation, to not impose night curfew for now, read the status report submitted before the court.

"The Delhi Government has been taking all necessary measures, as required and demanded, by the ever-changing circumstances and (remains) committed to making every effort to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital," the High Court was informed.

The government's response was submitted a week after the court directed the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation to "immediately" decide on night curfew in Delhi, and implement it without delay.

The directive was issued amid a third wave of coronavirus infections which the city has not been able to shake off in a month. However, the daily infection numbers in Delhi have come down to 4,000 over the past two days after a month that saw a record 8,600 cases.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally stands at 5.7 lakh with 9,342 deaths.