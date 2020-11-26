Night Curfew Under "Consideration", No Decision Yet: Delhi To High Court

The court had asked if Delhi is planning to impose night curfews or weekend curfews. (File)

A night curfew in Delhi is under "active consideration" depending on the situation, the Delhi government told the High Court today amid a huge coronavirus surge which the city has not been able to shake off in a month. The government's response came after the court questioned it on the measures being taken to control the spike in daily cases, which had mostly stayed above 6,000 over the last week.

The court had asked if the government is planning to impose night curfews or weekend curfews, similar to other cities in the country that are undergoing a similar surge.

Yesterday, the Union home ministry issued fresh guidelines for states to contain the contagion, especially within containment zones, starting December 1. The final decision, however, has been left to the states, many of which have been witnessing a fresh upswing in numbers.

Of these, Delhi has been contributing the highest in terms of daily numbers. The surge in the national capital had started at the end of October and reached record highs this month. On November 11, the city saw 8,593 new cases, an all-time high.

Citing the coronavirus situation, Delhi has refused permission for a rally of farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. The hearing took place as farmers are engaged in tussle with the Haryana police to reach the city.