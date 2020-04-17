Man Walks 350 Kilometer To Reach Parbhani; Tests Coronavirus Positive

COVID-19: His swab was sent for testing and report received found him to be positive (Representational)

Parbhani district in central Maharashtra on Thursday reported its first coronavirus case after a young man, who came from Pune on foot, was found infected with the disease, an official said.

A 21-year-old man, who reached Parbhani from Pune on foot, has been found to be coronavirus positive, Civil Surgeon Dr Prakash Dake told news agency PTI.

He was admitted in Parbhani Civil hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 after arriving from Pune, walking more than 350km, he said.

His swab was sent for testing and report received on Thursday found him to be positive for the disease, the official told.

"There are no severe symptoms in him and the patient is now stable. We have found 8-9 close contacts of this patient and further formalities are on," said Dake.

