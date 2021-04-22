COVID-19: Maharashtra Records Over 67,000 Cases For Second Straight Day

Nearly 63,000 patients were discharged today in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra today recorded 67,013 new COVID-19 cases and 568 deaths related to the disease. This daily figure is slightly lower than yesterday's, though the number of deaths was the same, according to a media bulletin issued by the state Health Department.

The worst-affected state in the country, Maharashtra continues to get battered by the devastating second wave of the pandemic. It has 6,99,858 active cases. Nearly 40 lakh people in the state are under home quarantine and 29,014 institutionalised because of the illness, the bulletin said.

The fatality rate for COVID-19 stands at 1.53 per cent in the state while the positivity rate is at 16.45 per cent.

Nearly 63,000 patients were discharged today, bringing Maharashtra's recovery rate to 81.34 per cent.

The highest number of fresh cases was reported from Maharashtra on Sunday at 68,631.

Gripped by the pandemic, the state government has reinstated some tough measures to curb the spread of infection. These include attendance at all private and government offices (not directly connected to Covid management) capped at 15 per cent, attendance at social gatherings at 25, use of private vehicles only for essential services or for "valid reasons", like medical emergencies.

These restrictions, announced late Wednesday night, will remain till 7 am May 1 and violators will incur fines of up to Rs 10,000.

These are also beside the night curfews, partial lockdowns, and other stringent measures in places in parts of the state.