India Starts Boosters As It Hits Nearly 1,80,000 New Cases: 10 Facts

Daily case numbers are approaching the enormous figures seen last year, when thousands died each day.

Nearly 1,80,000 new infections were recorded overnight, up nearly six times from a week earlier, with several cities imposing night curfews and restrictions on public gatherings.

"We've seen the number of cases increasing," said Sheetal Vaishnav, a doctor helping oversee today's vaccinations at a clinic in Delhi. "It's necessary that we start protecting our population more."

People aged 60 and above with pre-existing medical conditions, health professionals, and other essential workers are all eligible for a booster nine months after their second jab.

"I want to keep myself safe in this pandemic, that's why I got it," said Sunil, a municipal worker who received his latest shot today. "Nothing happened in the first one, and nothing in the second one, what can go wrong with the third one?"

India appears better placed to weather the Omicron strain than it was ahead of the calamitous Delta wave it suffered last year. During that period, more than 2,00,000 people died within a few weeks, according to official figures. Experts believe the real number is several times higher.

That outbreak saw hospitals overwhelmed, oxygen run out and patients scramble to source medicine from depleted pharmacies.

In the time since, health workers have injected more than 1.5 billion vaccine doses, with teens aged 15-18 eligible since last week.

As in other countries, deaths are a fraction of those during the Delta wave - with 146 fatalities recorded on Sunday, compared with more than 4,000 per day during last year's spike.