Poor Not Getting Adequate Ration Amid Lockdown, Alleges Mayawati

COVID-19: Mayawati has urged people to follow lockdown measures

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati on Tuesday alleged that the poor and downtrodden have not received sufficient quantity of ration during the ongoing lockdown and urged the centre and state governments to look into the issue.

In a statement issued to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon and chief architect of Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the BSP leader claimed most of the people from economically weaker sections do not have ration cards and therefore could not get their share of ration.

Nearly 90 per cent of coronavirus victims belong to the neglected class and they have complained that they do not have any ration card due to which they could not get ration, the statement said.

She said if no immediate action is taken, more people will die of hunger than COVID-19.

Paying tributes to BR Ambedkar, she urged the party cadre to hold celebrations indoors and follow the lockdown.