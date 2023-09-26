Court Takes Cognizance On Probe Agency Chargesheet Against Supertech Chairman

Supertech chairman RK Arora was arrested on June 27 in a money laundering case (File)

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday took cognizance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Supertech's chairman and Promoter RK Arora, in relation to a money laundering case. The Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala on Tuesday took cognizance of the chargesheet and issued a production warrant for RK Arora's appearance on October 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Court also issued summons to all accused named in the chargesheet and firms through their representatives.

ED's Special Public Prosecutors Naveen Kumar Matta, Manish Jain alongwith Mohd Faizan have appeared in the matter before the court.

Meanwhile, the Court also sought a response from ED on the default bail plea moved by Mr Arora.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Supertech's Chairman, RK Arora in relation to a money laundering case in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Mr Arora was arrested on June 27 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Last week, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea moved by Mr Arora challenging grounds of arrest.

Court said, in the present case, the grounds of arrest were duly given and notified to the petitioner and he endorsed the same in writing under his signature. The core issue is of being "informed" and "as soon as possible".

If it has been duly notified and brought to the notice at the time of arrest and further disclosed in detail in the remand application, it amounts be duly informed and served, said the Court.

Earlier, ED apprised the court that 26 FIRs were registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police; Haryana Police and UP Police against Supertech Limited and its group companies under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 406(criminal breach of trust)/420 (cheating)/467/471 IPC having allegations of cheating at least 670 home buyers for an amount of Rs 164 crore.

ED also alleged that the amount collected by Supertech Ltd. was diverted to their group companies for the purchase of properties and the company with land having much lesser value.

ED alleged that the accused persons have acquired properties, and made illegal/wrongful gain arising out of the said proceeds of crime by involving, indulging and commissioning criminal activities related to scheduled offences.

It is stated that the prima facie case for the commission of an offence punishable under Section 3 punishable under Section 4 of the PML Act has been made.

