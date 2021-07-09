Court Rejects Chirag Paswan Plea Challenging Lok Sabha Speaker's Order

Chirag Paswan had requested Speaker to issue a circular in his favour as LJP leader in House. File

The Delhi High Court today turned down Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan's petition that challenged the Lok Sabha Speaker's order designating Pashupati Kumar Paras as the party's floor leader.

A bench of Justice Rekha Palli dismissed Chirag Paswan's petition, saying, "I find absolutely no merit in the petition."

The court noted that petitioners are trying to get the issues of the other members of the party decided by this forum and said that it will not interfere in the issues.

The court said that it is an inter se dispute as it is a legislative party and suggested that the petitioners exercise other options.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the dispute cannot be a subject matter of judicial review as out of six elected representatives of LJP, five are not with the petitioner Chirag Paswan.

The Solicitor General said that the Speaker should not be a part of the hearing.

Senior Advocate Rajasehkar Rao, appearing for the Lok Sabha Speaker, told the court that a letter written by Mr Paras to the Speaker stated that he is the elected leader of the LJP. He also told the court that five members of a legislative party had made a representation before the Speaker.

Advocate Arvind Kumar Bajpai, appearing for Chirag Paswan, said members belong to a political party because they conducted elections in LJP's name. Mr Bajpai submitted that these five members have been expelled from the party.

"Although Paras was expelled from the party, the decision taken in haste is contrary to rules, practice, and procedure and opposes the party Constitution," Mr Bajpai told the Court.

He further said that the Chief Whip cannot claim that he should be declared as the leader.

The court observed that this petition is not maintainable and suggested that the petitioners go to the Election Commission instead of approaching the court.

Last month, Pashupati Kumar Paras, younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, along with four other MPs met Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him, seeking removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief and its Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

Mr Birla accepted Mr Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the Lower House. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties, he was listed as the LJP leader in Lok Sabha.

Later, Chirag Paswan wrote to Mr Birla, stating that the decision of announcing Mr Paras as leader of LJP in the Lower House was contrary to the provisions of the party's Constitution.

He also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to issue a new circular in his favour as leader of LJP in the house.

After the rebel faction of the LJP elected Mr Paras as the new party president, Chirag Paswan said the election was illegal as it was conducted by members of the LJP who were suspended from the party.