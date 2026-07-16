Court Orders Framing Charges In Cross-Border Narco-Terror Funding Case

A Special NIA Court has ordered the framing of charges against 10 accused in a cross-border narco-terror case, paving the way for trial of an alleged syndicate that smuggled drugs into Jammu and Kashmir to fund terrorist activities.

The case is linked to an alleged network that investigators say financed Pakistan-based terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, by routing proceeds from narcotics smuggled across the Line of Control (LoC).

The case was registered by the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, in October 2022 based on credible inputs about an alleged conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan-based handlers of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to the SIA, the investigation found that the syndicate smuggled narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir and used the proceeds to finance terrorist activities, sustain terror infrastructure and strengthen the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

16 Accused, Including 4 Pakistan/PoJK-Based Handlers

During the investigation, the SIA identified 16 accused, including four handlers based in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Six charge sheets have been filed in the case.

Ten accused arrested by the SIA include Rubeena Nazir Malik, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Mudasir Ahmed Poswal, Safeer Ahmad Mughal, Mohammad Rashid Thakkar, Mohammad Rayaz Lohar, Javid Iqbal Thakkar alias Raja Thakkar, Abdul Rashid Mir, Abdul Rashid Bhat, Basharat Ali Poswal..

One accused, Sageer Ahmad Poswal of Kupwara, is on the run.

The four Pakistan/PoK-based accused, Tariq Ahmad Malik alias Dilawar, Alif-ud-Din Badana, Mushtaq Ahmad Naik alias Usman Bhai and Firdous Ahmad Dar alias Umer Dar, have been declared proclaimed offenders. Another accused, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik alias Rahee of Sopore, was killed in an encounter.

The SIA also arrested three proclaimed offenders who had been evading arrest during the investigation.

Charges Framed

After hearing the matter, the Special NIA Court ordered the framing of charges against the 10 accused in custody under provisions of the NDPS Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include criminal conspiracy, terrorist acts, raising funds for terrorist organisations, membership and support of banned organisations, waging war against the Government of India, destruction of evidence and forgery.

With charges now framed, the trial will proceed with the recording of prosecution evidence.

Property Attachment Proceedings

The SIA said proceedings to attach and forfeit properties allegedly linked to terrorist activities under the UAPA are also underway. Legal action against the missing Pakistan/PoK-based accused will continue in accordance with the law.

Officials said the case reflects the agency's efforts to dismantle the financial networks that support terrorism and bring those involved in terror financing to justice.