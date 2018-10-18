MJ Akbar To Record Statement In Defamation Case On October 31: 10 Points

The Editor's Guild has said that MJ Akbar should withdraw the defamation case against Priya Ramani

New Delhi: A Delhi court has agreed to hear MJ Akbar's defamation suit against one of the multiple women who accused him of sexual harassment that took place during his days as editor. The court has asked Mr Akbar, who was not present today, to come and record his statement on October 31. Mr Akbar, who stepped down from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers yesterday, has trashed the allegations, saying "accusation without evidence has become a viral fever". Journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first woman to call out Mr Akbar under the growing #MeToo movement in India, has said the truth is her "only defence".